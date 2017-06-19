 »   »   » Miya George Is The First Malayalam Celebrity To Achieve This Feat!

Miya George, is one such Malayalam actress, who enjoys a good fan base in Tamil Nadu, as well. The actress is also set to make a mark in Telugu film industry, with one of her upcoming movies.

Now, Miya George has achieved something, which no other Mollywood celebrity ever has. The actress, who is quite active on social media has achieved a new milestone on Facebook.

Interestingly, the official Facebook page of Miya George has now above 1 Crore Likes. At present, the Facebook page of Miya George has 1,00,18, 371 Likes on Facebook. Now, the Malayalam actress is the most popular Malayalam celebrity on Facebook.

Earlier, it was Nazriya Nazim who was leading the race in terms of Facebook Likes. But, Miya George had raced past her a few months back and is now clearly ahead in the race. Nazriya Nazim has now 7.6 Million Likes on Facebook. Among the Male celebrities, it is Dulquer Salmaan, who is leading the race with 4.9 Million Likes.

On the work front, Miya George is at present busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Sherlock Toms, that features Biju Menon in the lead role. The actress will also be seen essaying an important role in Mammootty's next movie.