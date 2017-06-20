 »   »   » Mohanlal & B Unnikrishnan Wrap Up 'Villain'

Mohanlal and B Unnikrishnan, the actor-director duo finally wrapped up their highly anticipated upcoming project Villain. Director B Unnikrishnan announced the completion of the shoot through a LIVE Facebook video, recently.

Interestingly, Junglee Music, the renowned Bollywood music company has bagged the audio rights of Villain, thus making their first entry into Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, Junglee bagged the audio rights for Rs. 50 Lakhs, which is a record.



Villain, which comes with the tagline Good Is Bad, is the first Indian movie to be entirely shot in 8K resolution. The Mohanlal starrer which is a stylish thriller was shot using a special 'Red' camera of 'Weapon Helium 8K' series.



Mohanlal is playing the central character Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop in the movie which is scripted by director B Unnikrishnan himself. Popular Tamil actor Vishal will make his Malayalam debut, by essaying a pivotal role in the movie.



Hansika Motwani and Rashi Khanna, the popular actresses also make their Mollywood debut by playing the key roles in Villain. Senior actress Manju Warrier will make a brief appearance as Mathew Manjooran's wife, in the movie.



Manoj Paramahamsa in the DOP. 4 Musics band and Sushin Shyam compose the songs and background score respectively. Peter Hein and Stunt Silva handles the action choreography. Villain is produced by Rockline Productions.