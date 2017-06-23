 »   »   » Mohanlal & Bhadran Back Together?

Mohanlal, the complete actor is reportedly all set to join hands with the Spadikam director Bhadran, once again. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal has already given a nod to the Bhadran project.

According to the rumour mills, Weekend Blockbusters, the producers of the actor's recent blockbuster Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, might handle the production of the project. The team is expected to have an official announcement, very soon.



Bhadran had directed Mohanal in four films, including the classic movie Spadikam, Uncle Bun, Olympian Anthony Adam, and Udayon. While Spadikam emerged as one of the all-time blockbusters, Uncle Bun and Olympian Anthony Adam ended up as average grossers.



Udayon, the last association of Mohanlal-Bhadran duo, which was released in 2005, ended up as a critical and commercial disaster. But, the actor earned wide appreciations for his portrayal of the dual roles, Shooranad Kunju and son Pappoyi.



Mohanlal is currently planning to start the preparations for his ambitious project, Randamoozham/Mahabharatha. Interestingly, the actor has decided to do body building, as a part of his preparations for the epic drama.



He recently resumed the shooting for the upcoming Lal Jose movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, after a short break. Mohanlal's next release will be the B Unnikrishnan movie Villain, which has been slated to hit the theatres in August 2017.