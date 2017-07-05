 »   »   » IN PICS: Mohanlal & Pranav's Family Time!

It is family time for Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood and his son. The father-son duo is back in their hometown Trivandrum along with the family, for the official launches of Pranav's debut project and Mohanlal's Odiyan.

Check out the latest family pictures of Mohanlal & Pranav, here...



Perfect Family One of the most special stills of Mohanlal and family in the recent times.

Vismaya Is Back Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of Mohanlal and Suchitra is appearing in front of shutterbugs, after a very long gap.

Pranav's Debut Mohanlal, Suchitra, and Vismaya are extremely about Pranav's debut. Reportedly, the trio is planning to accompany Pranav to his shooting set, on the first day shoot.

Viral Story The pictures came out a great surprise for the Mohanlal fans, and have been going viral on social media.



The pooja ceremonies of Mohanlal's Odiyan and Pranav Mohanlal project will be held together in Trivandrum, tomorrow. Reportedly, the team is planning to officially reveal the title and further details of the Pranav Mohanlal project at the pooja ceremony.



According to the sources close to the projects, the pooja ceremonies are held together as both the films are produced by Aashirvad Cinemas. Reportedly, Mohanlal is extremely excited about the fact that his son is beginning his acting career in their hometown.



Odiyan, which revolves around the concept of magical realism, will mark the directorial debut of VA Shrikumar Menon. The movie will feature Manju Warrier in the female lead and Prakash Raj as the main antagonist.



The debut project of Pranav Mohanlal, which is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is said to be an out-and-out action thriller. The female lead and rest of the star cast of the movie are yet to be finalised.