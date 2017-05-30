 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal Bags Yet Another Award For Oppam!

Mohanlal, is definitely having a memorable time. Apart from the back-to-back successes that he has got in the past 8 months of time, the actor has also won numerous awards for his performances in the films released in 2016.

Now, Mohanlal has won yet another award for his brilliant portrayal of Jayaraman, in the 2016 release Oppam, directed by Priyadarshan. The actor was awarded the Best Actor trophy at the first edition of Janmabhumi Awards, held in Kottayam on May 28, 2017.



Mohanlal himself posted a photo taken during the occasion, on his Facebook page. Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal.







Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan won the award for Most Popular Film. Popular actress Manju Warrier was adjudged the Best Actress and Kammatipaadam, directed by Rajeev Ravi was adjudged as the Best Movie.



Earlier, Mohanlal also won a special jury mention at the 64th National Film Awards. In fact, the actor won the award for his performances in the movies Janatha Garage, Pulimurugan and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.



Mohanlal was also adjudged the Best Actor at the 19th Asianet Film Awards. He also won the Best Actor tropies at the Vanith Film Awards and Film Critics Awards.