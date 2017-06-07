 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal Is All Set To Present A Television Show!

Mohanlal, is undeniably one of the biggest superstars of the big screen. Since the past 38 years, Mohanlal has been entertaining people with his movies, which are much celebrated by the audiences.

Now, after conquering the big screen, Mohanlal is all set to make a mark on the miniscreen, as well. Yes, what you heard is right, Mohanlal is all set to present a television show, which would be aired on Amrita TV.

Reportedly, Mohanlal will be hosting a show named Lal Salaam. This upcoming show will take a look at the actor's career spanning close to 38 years. Interestingly, Mohanlal will be a part of each and every episode of this programme.

It is for the first time that Mohanlal is making a full-length appearance on a Television show like this. Reportedly, he has taken out time from his busy schedule for the shoot of the show. Lal Salaam, is also expected to take you through the memorable movies of the actor, so far.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with Lal Jose, which has been titled as Velipaadinte Pusthakam. The movie is being planned as an Onam release.