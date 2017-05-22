 »   »   » FINALLY! Mohanlal-Lal Jose Project Gets A Title

Mohanlal-Lal Jose duo's upcoming project is one of the most
anticipated Malayalam movies of 2017. The team recently revealed
the title of the project through Facebook, as a special Birthday
gift to lead actor Mohanlal.
The movie, which is said to be a comical entertainer which
revolves around a campus, has been titled as Velipadinte
Pusthakam. Mohanlal and Lal Jose revealed the title poster of
the movie recently, through their Facebook pages.
As per the reports, Velipadinte Pusthakam revolves
around a popular college in the city, and how its atmosphere
changes after a new vice-principal take the charge. The movie will
depict the flaws of our education system, with a touch of
humour.
Mohanlal is appearing as Prof. Michael Idikkula, the newly
appointed vice principal of the college, in the movie. Unlike
the typical professors, he is a fun loving person and maintains a
warm bonding with his students.
Angamaly Diaries fame Reshma Rajan essays the
female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. As per the
reports, Reshma is appearing as assistant professor Mary
in the movie, which is scripted by the popular scenarist Benny P
Nayarambalam.
Shaan Rahman composes the songs and background
score. Vishnu Sharma, the Godha fame
cinematographer is the director of photography. The project is
produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.
Story first published: Sunday, May 21, 2017, 23:39 [IST]
