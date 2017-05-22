 »   »   » FINALLY! Mohanlal-Lal Jose Project Gets A Title

Mohanlal-Lal Jose duo's upcoming project is one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of 2017. The team recently revealed the title of the project through Facebook, as a special Birthday gift to lead actor Mohanlal.

The movie, which is said to be a comical entertainer which revolves around a campus, has been titled as Velipadinte Pusthakam. Mohanlal and Lal Jose revealed the title poster of the movie recently, through their Facebook pages.

As per the reports, Velipadinte Pusthakam revolves around a popular college in the city, and how its atmosphere changes after a new vice-principal take the charge. The movie will depict the flaws of our education system, with a touch of humour.

Mohanlal is appearing as Prof. Michael Idikkula, the newly appointed vice principal of the college, in the movie. Unlike the typical professors, he is a fun loving person and maintains a warm bonding with his students.

Angamaly Diaries fame Reshma Rajan essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. As per the reports, Reshma is appearing as assistant professor Mary in the movie, which is scripted by the popular scenarist Benny P Nayarambalam.

Shaan Rahman composes the songs and background score. Vishnu Sharma, the Godha fame cinematographer is the director of photography. The project is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.