 »   »   » IN PICS: Mohanlal-Lal Jose Movie Starts Rolling

As we all know, Mohanlal and director Lal Jose are joining hands
for the first time in their careers, for an upcoming project. The
highly anticipated untitled flick has finally started rolling at
St. Xavier's College, Trivandrum.
Lal Jose had recently announced the news, through his official
Facebook page. Lead actor Mohanlal is expected to join the sets of
the movie, on May 20. Meanwhile, the team is planning to shoot the
portions involving other actors.
