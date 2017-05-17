 »   »   » IN PICS: Mohanlal-Lal Jose Movie Starts Rolling

IN PICS: Mohanlal-Lal Jose Movie Starts Rolling

Lal Jose's upcoming directorial venture, which stars Mohanlal in the lead role, has finally started rolling in Trivandrum...

As we all know, Mohanlal and director Lal Jose are joining hands for the first time in their careers, for an upcoming project. The highly anticipated untitled flick has finally started rolling at St. Xavier's College, Trivandrum.

Lal Jose had recently announced the news, through his official Facebook page. Lead actor Mohanlal is expected to join the sets of the movie, on May 20. Meanwhile, the team is planning to shoot the portions involving other actors.

