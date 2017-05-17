 »   »   » IN PICS: Mohanlal-Lal Jose Movie Starts Rolling

As we all know, Mohanlal and director Lal Jose are joining hands
for the first time in their careers, for an upcoming project. The
highly anticipated untitled flick has finally started rolling at
St. Xavier's College, Trivandrum.
Lal Jose had recently announced the news, through his official
Facebook page. Lead actor Mohanlal is expected to join the sets of
the movie, on May 20. Meanwhile, the team is planning to shoot the
portions involving other actors.
First Schedule
The first schedule of the movie will end by the third week of
June, after which Mohanlal will join the sets of B Unnikrishnan's
Villain.
Second Schedule
The second schedule of the movie will begin immediately after
Mohanlal completes the filming for Villain, which has been
planned as an Eid release.
Onam Release
If the reports are to be believed, the team is planning to
release the highly anticipated project as the Onam special release
of Mohanlal.
First Ever Mohanlal-Lal Jose
Movie
The movie marks the first collaboration of Mohanlal and Lal
Jose. Even though the duo had earlier planned to associate for a
few projects, all of them got shelved at the last minute.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 17:17 [IST]
