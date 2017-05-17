 »   »   » IN PICS: Mohanlal-Lal Jose Movie Starts Rolling

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
As we all know, Mohanlal and director Lal Jose are joining hands
for the first time in their careers, for an upcoming project. The
highly anticipated untitled flick has finally started rolling at
St. Xavier's College, Trivandrum.
Lal Jose had recently announced the news, through his official
Facebook page. Lead actor Mohanlal is expected to join the sets of
the movie, on May 20. Meanwhile, the team is planning to shoot the
portions involving other actors.
First Schedule
The first schedule of the movie will end by the third week of
June, after which Mohanlal will join the sets of B Unnikrishnan's
Villain.
Second Schedule
The second schedule of the movie will begin immediately after
Mohanlal completes the filming for Villain, which has been
planned as an Eid release.
Onam Release
If the reports are to be believed, the team is planning to
release the highly anticipated project as the Onam special release
of Mohanlal.
First Ever Mohanlal-Lal Jose
Movie
The movie marks the first collaboration of Mohanlal and Lal
Jose. Even though the duo had earlier planned to associate for a
few projects, all of them got shelved at the last minute.
Mohanlal is appearing as Prof. Michael Idikkula, the newly
appointed vice principal of the most popular college in the city,
in the movie. Unlike the typical professors, he is a fun loving
person and maintains a warm bonding with his students.
Angamaly Diaries fame Reshma Rajan essays the female
lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Reportedly, Reshma is
appearing as an assistant professor in the movie, which is scripted
by the popular scenarist Benny P Nayarambalam.
Aanandam fame Arun Kurian, Angamaly Diaries
fame Sarath Kumar, Anoop Menon, Salim Kumar, Kalabhavan
Shahjohn, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Priyanka Nair, etc., will essay the
supporting roles in the movie.
Vishnu Sharma, the cinematographer of Kunjiramayanam, Ann
Maria Kalippilanu, and Godha, handles the
cinematography. Shaan Rahman composes the music. The project is
produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 17:17 [IST]
