 »   »   » IN PICS: Mohanlal-Lal Jose Movie Starts Rolling

As we all know, Mohanlal and director Lal Jose are joining hands for the first time in their careers, for an upcoming project. The highly anticipated untitled flick has finally started rolling at St. Xavier's College, Trivandrum.

Lal Jose had recently announced the news, through his official Facebook page. Lead actor Mohanlal is expected to join the sets of the movie, on May 20. Meanwhile, the team is planning to shoot the portions involving other actors.

First Schedule The first schedule of the movie will end by the third week of June, after which Mohanlal will join the sets of B Unnikrishnan's Villain. Second Schedule The second schedule of the movie will begin immediately after Mohanlal completes the filming for Villain, which has been planned as an Eid release. Onam Release If the reports are to be believed, the team is planning to release the highly anticipated project as the Onam special release of Mohanlal. First Ever Mohanlal-Lal Jose Movie The movie marks the first collaboration of Mohanlal and Lal Jose. Even though the duo had earlier planned to associate for a few projects, all of them got shelved at the last minute.

Mohanlal is appearing as Prof. Michael Idikkula, the newly appointed vice principal of the most popular college in the city, in the movie. Unlike the typical professors, he is a fun loving person and maintains a warm bonding with his students.

Angamaly Diaries fame Reshma Rajan essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Reportedly, Reshma is appearing as an assistant professor in the movie, which is scripted by the popular scenarist Benny P Nayarambalam.

Aanandam fame Arun Kurian, Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar, Anoop Menon, Salim Kumar, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Priyanka Nair, etc., will essay the supporting roles in the movie.

Vishnu Sharma, the cinematographer of Kunjiramayanam, Ann Maria Kalippilanu, and Godha, handles the cinematography. Shaan Rahman composes the music. The project is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.