 »   »   » THROWBACK: Mohanlal's Narasimham Location

Narasimham, the Mohanlal starring mass entertainer, which was released in 2000, still remains as one of the most-celebrated films of Mollywood. The movie, which was scripted by director-scenarist Ranjith, was directed by hitmaker Shaji Kailas.

Mohanlal essayed the central character Poovalli Induchoodan in the movie, which featured veteran actor Thilakan in a pivotal role. Mammootty, the megastar made a cameo appearance in Narasimham, which had emerged as the industry hit, at that time.



Let's have a look at the rare location pictures of Mohanlal's Narasimham....



The Introduction A candid picture which was clicked during the shoot of Mohanlal's famous introduction scene from the movie. The introduction scene was shot at the banks of Bharathapuzha, in the presence of thousands.

Songs Rehearsal Mohanlal's unseen picture, which was clicked during the rehearsal for one of the songs in the movie.

Chat Before The 'Fight' Mohanlal and director Shaji Kailas discussing the scene with the team, before the famous Induchoodan-Bhaskaran fight scene. A candid click from the sets.

With Justice Menon & Team Here a rare picture of Mohanlal, with veteran actor Thilakan who played Justice Menon, cinematographer Sanjeev Shankar, director Shaji Kailas, and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

A Still From The Song Here is yet another rare still of Mohanlal, which was clicked during the song shoot of the Shaji Kailas movie.

The Team A group picture of the main team members. From right to left, scenarist Ranjith, director Shaji Kailas, Mohanlal, and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

Achu With Nari A candid picture of Mohanlal and Mammootty, which was clicked during the shoot of court sequences. Mammootty is seen chatting with director Shaji, while Mohanlal seems to be having a funny conversation with Ranjith.

With The Captain Of The Ship Mohanlal and Mammootty posing with director Shaji Kailas. This picture was clicked during the shooting of the popular introduction of Mammootty's character Adv. Nandagopal Marar.

The Trio With The Crew A rare picture of Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Shaji Kailas, with the crew members of Narasimham. We can see the actor who played the role of Panicker, in the picture.

'M' Swag The picture on the right side was taken while shooting this scene, in which Induchoodan accepts Indulekha as his sister.

The pick on the left side was clicked during the shoot of Induchoodan-Anuradha's first meeting scene.



Aishwarya essayed the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie, which had Kanaka in a key role. Jagathy Sreekumar, NF Varghese, Narendra Prasad, Saikumar, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Kalabhavan Mani, Maniyanpilla Raju, Bheeman Ragu etc., appeared in the supporting roles.



Narasimham, which marked the debut of Antony Perumbavoor as a film producer. The movie, which was produced by Aashirvad Cinemas with a budget of 2 Crores, went on to make a massive collection of about 22 Crores from the worldwide box office.



The Mohanlal also completed a 200-days run in Kerala, and also emerged as the highest grossing Malayalam movie of 2000. Narasimham was later remade into Telugu under the title Adhipathi, with Mohanbabu and Nagarjuna Akkineni replaced Mohanlal and Mammootty, respectively.