 »   »   » OH NO! Mohanlal's Odiyan Delayed

Mohanlal, the complete actor is joining hands with the Randamoozham director VA Shrikumar Menon, for another project titled Odiyan. The movie, which is said to be a supernatural thriller, was expected to start rolling in September.

But as the per the latest report, Odiyan will not go on floors anytime soon. It has been confirmed that Mohanlal will join the sets of the upcoming Shaji Kailas movie in September, after completing his current commitments.



The sources suggest that Odiyan will start rolling only after the actor wraps up his portions for the Shaji Kailas project, which is scripted by Renji Panicker. Meanwhile, the Odiyan team is planning to complete the pre-production works of the movie.



Odiyan, which revolves around the ancient black magic practice 'odi vidya' is said to be a period movie which is set in a timespan between 1950's to 1990's. The movie mainly revolves around four main characters, by also has a few subplots.



Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie, while popular actor Prakash Raj appears in a pivotal role. The big budget venture is scripted by Harikrishnan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, for Aashirvad Cinemas.