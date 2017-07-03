 »   »   » JUST OUT: Mohanlal's Odiyan Motion Poster

The first official motion poster of Odiyan, the upcoming Mohanlal starring epic drama, is finally out. Lead actor Mohanlal revealed the motion poster of the highly anticipated project through his official Facebook page, recently.

The highly promising motion poster ensures that Odiyan will be a totally new experience for the Malayali audiences. The major highlight of the poster is the stunning makeover of Mohanlal, who appears in the titular role.







Interestingly, Mohanlal appears in a clean-shaven look and different hairdo in the poster, to the much surprise of his fans. Reportedly, the actor is planning to shed a few extra kilos for his role, which demands more physical flexibility.



Another plus point of the motion poster is the haunting background score, composed by National Award winner M Jayachandran. The poster also hints that Odiyan will be a mysterious, intriguing thriller experience for the movie fanatics.



The movie, which will mark the directorial debut of ad film-maker Shrikumar Menon, is written by National award winner Harikrishnan. Manju Warrier essays the female lead in Odiyan, which will feature Prakash Raj as the antagonist.



Shaji Kumar is the director of photography. Pulimurugan fame Peter Hein handles the action choreography. Odiyan, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, will start rolling in August 2017.