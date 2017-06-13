 »   »   » Mohanlal's Randamoozham/Mahabharata: The Team Has An Interesting Plan!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to essay the central character in Randamoozham/Mahabharata, the most expensive feature film of Indian film industry. Reportedly, Randamoozham/Mahabharata team has come up with a highly interesting plan.

As per the sources close to the project, the team will not dispose of the huge sets of the movie, post completing the shooting. Instead, they are planning to convert those gigantic sets into film parks, to entertain the movie lovers and travellers.



The sets of Randamoozham/Mahabharata, which will be made at the various locations of Abu Dhabi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Sri Lanka, will get transformed into film parks. The parks will have the screening of Randamoozham making videos, every day.



Randamoozham/Mahabharata, which narrates the epic story Mahabharata through Bheeman's perspective, is based on MT Vasudevan Nair's popular novel of the same name. MT himself has penned the script for the movie adaptation.



Mohanlal appears as the central character Bheeman in the movie, which is expected to have several renowned actors including Nagarjuna Akkineni in the pivotal. The team has reportedly approached megastar Mammootty, for a pivotal role.



Sabu Cyril will handle the art direction, while Peter Hein has been roped in for the action choreography. AR Rahman is expected to make a comeback to Mollywood, as the music director of the project. Randamoozham/Mahabharata is produced by BR Shetty.