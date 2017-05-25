 »   »   » WHOA! This Southern Superstar To Play Karnan In Mohanlal's Randamoozham?

Randamoozham aka The Mahabharata, the Mohanlal
starring epic drama is all set to become the costliest project in
the history of Indian cinema. Now, the sources close to
Randamoozham have revealed a highly exciting news about its star
cast.
As per the latest reports, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni
has been roped in, to essay the role of Karnan in the movie.
Interestingly, Nagarjuna recently confirmed that he has been
approached for Randamoozham, in a recent press
meet.
According to the Telugu star, scenarist MT Vasudevan Nair
offered him the role of Karnan, almost two years back. Nagarjuna
immediately promised the veteran writer, that he would love to
essay the role of Karnan, if it has the scope to perform.
The actor remarked that it is too early to make any official
announcement about the project, as it is still in the budding
stage. However, some popular Telugu media suggest that Nagarjuna
has already signed the prestigious project.
Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 13:20 [IST]
