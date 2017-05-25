 »   »   » WHOA! This Southern Superstar To Play Karnan In Mohanlal's Randamoozham?

Randamoozham aka The Mahabharata, the Mohanlal starring epic drama is all set to become the costliest project in the history of Indian cinema. Now, the sources close to Randamoozham have revealed a highly exciting news about its star cast.

As per the latest reports, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has been roped in, to essay the role of Karnan in the movie. Interestingly, Nagarjuna recently confirmed that he has been approached for Randamoozham, in a recent press meet.



According to the Telugu star, scenarist MT Vasudevan Nair offered him the role of Karnan, almost two years back. Nagarjuna immediately promised the veteran writer, that he would love to essay the role of Karnan, if it has the scope to perform.



The actor remarked that it is too early to make any official announcement about the project, as it is still in the budding stage. However, some popular Telugu media suggest that Nagarjuna has already signed the prestigious project.

