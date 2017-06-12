 »   »   » ALWAYS A KING! Mohanlal Reaches A New Milestone On Twitter!

Mohanlal, has been tagged as the undisputed king of Mollywood, not for no reasons. Over the years, with his films, the actor has set a number of box office records, which are hard to be broken.

Now, Mohanlal has set a new record on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The actor has now 2 Million followers on Twitter.

Interestingly, Mohanlal is the first Malayalam actor to get 2 Million followers on Twitter. He can now rightly be called the most popular Malayalam celebrity on Twitter.

In fact, the popularity that he gained outside the state of Kerala with his movies of 2016 like Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage, Manamantha etc., has definitely resulted in the huge increase in the number of followers for the actor.

Moreover, Mohanlal has been an active presence on the micro-blogging site. The complete actor had joined Twitter on May 2010.

Importantly, Mohanlal has even raced past Kamal Haasan, who has 1.2 Million followers on Twitter. The other superstar of Mollywood, Mammootty, has 7 Lakh followers on the micro-blogging site.

Young actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly have 6.7 Lakh and 2.37 Lakh followers respectively, on Twitter.