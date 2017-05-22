 »   »   » Mohanlal's 57th Birthday: Here Is How Celebrities Wished Him On The Special Day!

Actor Mohanlal, who is among the most loved and followed celebrities of Malayalam cinema, celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday (May 21, 2017). Without a second thought, it could be said that the Mohanlal's birthday is a time for celebration for the entire Kerala.

Mohanlal's fan following and huge popularity is second to none. The actor has a huge fan following even among the league of big celebrities as well.

This year's birthday was indeed a special one for Mohanlal with a whole lot of celebrities taking to social media to wish the actor. Many celebrities including Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj and others took to Facebook to wish Mohanlal on the special day.

Here we have hand-picked a few of them for you..

Mammootty This one has to be the most special one among the lot. Actor Mammootty, who has been ruling the industry for the past 30 years along with Mohanlal took to Facebook to wish the actor on the special day. Heartiest birthday wishes to the king of Mollywood #HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/X29GXYWpb1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 21, 2017 Virender Sehwag This one came as a big surprise to many. A birthday wish from Virendar Sehwag rightly proves Mohanlal's pan Indian popularity. Virendar Sehwag has tagged Mohanlal as the king of Mollywood in his wishes for Mohanlal. Dulquer Salmaan Dulquer Salmaan, one of the most loved young celebrities of Mollywood, had a special birthday wish for Mohanlal. Along with the birthday wish, he has also stated that he has been so lucky to receive most number of awards from him. Dileep Janapriya Nayakan Dileep did send out his heartfelt birthday wishes to Mohanlal on the special day. He send out a short yet sweet message written in Malayalam, to his dear brother.. Prithviraj Prithviraj had a short yet a very impactful birthday message for Mohanlal. He took to Facebook to wish Mohanlal by sending out the message 'Happy Birthday 'L'. He also posted a photo, which has Prithviraj and his wife Supriya posing with Mohanlal. Manju Warrier Actress Manju Warrier, who will next be seen with Mohanlal in the films Villain and Odiyan, took to her Facebook page to send out a long message on the special day. Nivin Pauly Nivin Pauly, the young superstar of Mollywood, wished Mohanlal on the special occasion. He also posted a photo, which was taken during the success bash of Mohanlal's film Oppam. Jayaram Jayaram, who shares a special rapport with Mohanlal also took to social media to wish 'Lalettan' on the special day. Here is how he wished the complete actor..

Interestingly, the title of Mohanlal's upcoming film with Lal Jose was also officially announced on the birthday of Mohanlal. Reportedly, the movie has been titled as Velipaadinte Pusthakam.

Importantly, special fan show of Mohanlal's superhit movie Spadikam was also held in selected centres in Kerala and the best part is in the fact that most of shows were housefull. Truly, all these factors rightly implythe phenomenal fan power of Mohanlal.