 »   »   » JUST OUT! Mohanlal's Look In Lal Jose's Velipadinte Pusthakam

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood has finally joined the
sets of the upcoming Lal Jose movie, Velipadinte
Pusthakam. The actor recently revealed his new look for
Velipadinte Pusthakam, through his official Facebook
page.
Interestingly, Mohanlal new look is much similar to his older
get-up in the 2000-released Sibi Malayil movie,
Devadoothan. The actor is sporting a slightly long hair
and thick beard, teamed up with high neck kurti and rimless
spectacles, for his new look.
As per the reports, Mohanlal is planning to wrap up the first
schedule of Velipadinte Pusthakam by the end of May. The
second schedule shooting of the Lal Jose movie will begin in August
after Mohanlal completes the shoot for Villain.
Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 15:27 [IST]
