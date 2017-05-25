 »   »   » JUST OUT! Mohanlal's Look In Lal Jose's Velipadinte Pusthakam

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood has finally joined the sets of the upcoming Lal Jose movie, Velipadinte Pusthakam. The actor recently revealed his new look for Velipadinte Pusthakam, through his official Facebook page.

Interestingly, Mohanlal new look is much similar to his older get-up in the 2000-released Sibi Malayil movie, Devadoothan. The actor is sporting a slightly long hair and thick beard, teamed up with high neck kurti and rimless spectacles, for his new look.



As per the reports, Mohanlal is planning to wrap up the first schedule of Velipadinte Pusthakam by the end of May. The second schedule shooting of the Lal Jose movie will begin in August after Mohanlal completes the shoot for Villain.



Interestingly, the complete actor is playing the role of Prof. Michael Idikkula, the newly appointed vice principal of the most popular college in the city, in the movie. He is a fun loving person and maintains a warm bonding with his students.



Anna Reshma Rajan, the Angamaly Diaries fame actress essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Reportedly, Anna's character in the movie is Mary, a young assistant professor who works in Michael Idikkula's college.



Arun Kurian, Sarath Kumar, Anoop Menon, Salim Kumar, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Priyanka Nair, etc., will essay the supporting roles in the movie. Vishnu Sarma is the DOP. Shaan Rahman composes the music.