 »   »   » CONFIRMED: Mohanlal's Mahabharata/Randamoozham Will Not Get A Title Change

Mahabharata/Randamoozham, the upcoming Mohanlal starring epic drama was in headlines from the past few days, due to the controversies regarding its title. But now, the makers have confirmed that the movie will remain under the same title.

Recently, Sangh Parivar followers had publicly raised opposition against naming the project as Mahabharata. They had argued that naming the movie, which is based on a fictional work as Mahabharata, is an insult to the epic.



The Sangh Parivar followers even threatened to ban the release of the movie, if it is named as Mahabharata. However, the team proceeded with their decision, and garnered the support of the honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.



VA Shrikumar Menon and BR Shetty, the director, and producer of the project clear the rumours regarding the title change, at a recent press meet. The duo also announced that the crew members have decided to meet the Prime Minister, on July 7.



Director Shrikumar also revealed that the movie will be a multi-lingual, which will be simultaneously made in three languages. Mahabharata/Randamoozham will hit the theatres as two parts, like Baahubali franchise.



Along with Mohanlal, eight renowned actors of Indian film industry will essay the other important roles in the movie. If the rumours are to be true, megastar Mammootty and Telugu actor Nagarjuna have been approached for the project.