Mohanlal's New Milestone, Dulquer Salmaan's Big Movie & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!
Mohanlal, the superstar of Mollywood has umpteen number of records under his sleeves. In his illustrious film career that spans over 38 years, Mohanlal has achieved some big milestones, which no other actor has ever touched.
Now, Mohanlal has once again crossed a big milestone, which was in the news in the past week for obvious reasons. Well, you have to keep reading to know what the actor's big achievement is.
Similarly, a big announcement by young actor Dulquer Salmaan, regarding one of his upcoming big projects also made it to the headlines, for good reasons.
The 64th edition of Filmfare Awards (South) also made the past week a special one for the Malayalam film industry.
Read in detail about all the above news and other happenings of Mollywood, that made it to the headlines in the past week.
Mohanlal Crosses A New Milestone
Mohanlal, is the indisputable king of Mollywood. The actor, who is quite active in social media has a good number of followers on Twitter. Now, the actor's official Twitter page has more than 2 Million followers. He is the first Malayalam actor to reach this big milestone.
64th Filmfare Awards 2017 South Announced
The 64th Edition of Filmfare Awards (South) was recently held in Hyderabad, amidst the presence of the big stars of South Indian film industry. In the Mollywood section, Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara were adjudged the Best Actor and Best Actress respectively. Maheshinte Prathikaaram won the award for the Best Film and Dileesh Pothen bagged the trophy for the Best Director.
Dulquer Salmaan As Sukumara Kuruppu
Here is an exciting news for the fans of Dulquer Salmaan. The young actor will soon team up with his first director, Srinath Rajendran, for a film in which the actor will be seen essaying the real-life character Sukumara Kuruppu. The film is expected to go on floors in 2018.
Mammootty's Next Goes On Floors
Mammootty is a busy man with back-to-back projects in his kitty. The actor, recently joined the sets of his upcoming film with debut film-maker Sharath Sandith. The movie went on floors in Bangalore on June 13, 2017.
Update On Mohanlal's Odiyan
Mohanlal's upcoming big project Odiyan is all set to go on floors. Reportedly, the pre-production of the film, directed by V A Shrikumar Menon is going at full swing. The composing of the songs of the film have already begun. M Jayachandran is the man who is handling the music department of the movie.
Pulimurugan Tamil Version Makes A Grand Release
The Tamil version of Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, made a grand release in the theatres of Tamil Nadu, on June 17, 2017. Reportedly, the film got released in as many as 300 theatres. Both the 3D and 2D versions of the film have been released in the theatres.