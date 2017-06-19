 »   »   » Mohanlal's New Milestone, Dulquer Salmaan's Big Movie & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal, the superstar of Mollywood has umpteen number of records under his sleeves. In his illustrious film career that spans over 38 years, Mohanlal has achieved some big milestones, which no other actor has ever touched.

Now, Mohanlal has once again crossed a big milestone, which was in the news in the past week for obvious reasons. Well, you have to keep reading to know what the actor's big achievement is.

Similarly, a big announcement by young actor Dulquer Salmaan, regarding one of his upcoming big projects also made it to the headlines, for good reasons.

The 64th edition of Filmfare Awards (South) also made the past week a special one for the Malayalam film industry.

Read in detail about all the above news and other happenings of Mollywood, that made it to the headlines in the past week.