 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan & Pranav Mohanlal Project To Start Rolling Together!

Here is an exciting news for the die-hard fans of Mohanlal. Odiyan, the upcoming Mohanlal starring fantasy thriller and Pranav Mohanlal's debut project which is directed bt Jeethu Joseph, will go on floors together, tomorrow.

As per the latest reports, the pooja ceremonies of Mohanlal's Odiyan and Pranav Mohanlal project will be held together in Trivandrum, tomorrow. The team decided to conduct the pooja ceremonies together, as both the films are produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.



Reportedly, the makers might also officially reveal the title and further details of the Pranav Mohanlal project at the pooja ceremony. Mohanlal is highly excited about the fact that his son is beginning his acting career in their hometown.



Mohanlal also began his acting career at Trivandrum city, where his debut movie Thiranottam was filmed. The actor's old house in Mudavanmukal, Trivandrum, where the major portions of the movie were filmed, has still been preserved.



Odiyan, which is directed by ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon, revolves around the concept of magical realism. The movie, which is set in a timespan between 1950's-90's, will feature Manju Warrier as the female lead opposite Mohanlal.



The Pranav Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project, on the other hand, is said to be a complete action thriller which revolves around a serial killer and a young man. Pranav had learned 'parkour' techniques for his role in the film.