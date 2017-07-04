 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan & Pranav Mohanlal Project To Start Rolling Together!

Here is an exciting news for the die-hard fans of Mohanlal. Odiyan, the upcoming Mohanlal starring fantasy thriller and Pranav Mohanlal's debut project which is directed bt Jeethu Joseph, will go on floors together, tomorrow.

As per the latest reports, the pooja ceremonies of Mohanlal's Odiyan and Pranav Mohanlal project will be held together in Trivandrum, tomorrow. The team decided to conduct the pooja ceremonies together, as both the films are produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.

Reportedly, the makers might also officially reveal the title and further details of the Pranav Mohanlal project at the pooja ceremony. Mohanlal is highly excited about the fact that his son is beginning his acting career in their hometown.

Mohanlal also began his acting career at Trivandrum city, where his debut movie Thiranottam was filmed. The actor's old house in Mudavanmukal, Trivandrum, where the major portions of the movie were filmed, has still been preserved.