 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan Kickstarts!

Odiyan, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer has finally kickstarted. The team began the music composition for Odiyan, which is expected to be one of the costliest projects ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema.

M Jayachandran, the music director of the project shared the pictures and a special video of the music sessions, through his official Facebook page recently. Rafeeq Ahamed and Lakshmi Sreekumar pen the songs for the movie.







VA Shrikumar Menon, the renowned ad film-maker will make his feature film debut with Odiyan, which depicts the story of love and revenge in the backdrop of black magic. The movie is scripted by National Award-winner Harikrishnan.



Odiyan will mark the first association of Mohanlal and Shrikumar, before the prestigious project Randamoozham/Mahabharata. The team is planning to start the shooting of the movie by the second week of July 2017.



Manju Warrier will essay the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie, thus marking sixth onscreen collaboration with the complete actor. Popular actor Prakash Raj has been roped in, to essay the antagonist in the movie.



Shaji is the director of photography. Peter Hein handles the action choreography. Odiyan, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, will be shot at the various locations of Palakkad, Pollachi, Udumalpet, Banaras, and Hyderabad.