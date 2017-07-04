 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan: Motion Poster Crosses 2 Million Views!

The recently released motion poster of Odiyan, the Mohanlal movie, is the latest hot topic of M'town. Interestingly, the Odiyan motion poster has recently crossed 2.2 Million views on Facebook, just within the first 13 hours.

Mohanlal's highly impressive makeover is the major highlight of the motion poster. The actor, who is appearing in the role of Odiyan Manikkan, a black magician in the movie is sporting a clean-shaven look for his character.



Recently, Mohanlal had also released a special video which introduces his character in the movie through his Facebook page. Odiyan, which is said to be the most expensive project of Mollywood, will be made in 3D format.



If the reports are to be true, Mohanlal is planning to shed weight for his role in the movie, which demands physical flexibility. Odiyan, which is majorly set in the pre-independence era, revolves around four main characters.



The movie, which is scripted by National award winner Harikrishnan, will have Manju Warrier in the female lead. Prakash Raj will appear as the main antagonist in the movie, while Siddique essays a pivotal role.



Shaji Kumar is the director of photography. Peter Hein has been roped in to handle the action choreography. Sabu Cyril is the art director. Odiyan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.