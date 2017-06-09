 »   »   » Mohanlal's Odiyan To Hit The Theatres This Year!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is joining hands with ad film-maker VA Shrikumar Menon for the first time, for the upcoming fantasy movie Odiyan. In a recent interview, director Shrikumar revealed some interesting details about Odiyan.

Interestingly, the director confirmed that the Mohanlal movie will hit the theatres by the end of 2017. The team is planning to kickstart the shooting of Odiyan on June 25. Mohanlal will join the sets after completing his current commitments.



According to the director, Odiyan will be rich with the costliest VFX visualization in the history of Malayalam movie industry. Reportedly, the team has roped in a team of foreign technicians to handle the visual effects department of the big budget movie.



Odiyan will be majorly shot in Palakkad district, especially in Thasrak. The rest of the portions will be filmed at the various locations of Pollachi, Udumalpet, Banaras, and the popular Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad.



The movie which depicts the story of a village in Palakkad district, is a period movie which is set in during the time span from 1950's to 1990's. Odiyan, which is scripted by Harikrishnan, mainly revolves around the concept of magical realism.



Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie, while popular South Indian actor Prakash Raj appears as the antagonist. Odiyan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, for Aashirvad Cinemas.