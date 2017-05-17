 »   »   » Mohanlal's Pulimurugan: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Is Eager To Watch The Film!

It is a fact that the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan has taken Malayalam film industry to another level. The movie, which is the biggest ever hit in the history of Malayalam cinema did garner the attention of celebrities from the other languages, as well.

Now, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has expressed his keen interest on watching this Mohanlal starrer. It was in a recent media interaction that Salman Khan opened up about the same.



Salman Khan was recently in Dubai for the promotion of his upcoming film Tubelight. It was while responding to a question asked by an RJ of CLUB FM 99.6, on how much Malayalam cinema has influenced Bollywood, that Salman Khan opened up about his eagerness to watch Pulimurugan.



Pulimurugan - The First Malayalam Film In 100-Crore Club Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan is the first Malayalam film to reach the 100-Crore and 150-Crore clubs. The film gained a nation wide attention and even went on to win a couple of National film awards.

Pulimurugan's Run In Mumbai Pulimurugan had a fantastic run in the theatres in Mumbai and reportedly, the movie continued in the theatres for close to 11 weeks. The film achieved something, which even Bollywood films like Sultan, Rustom etc., couldn't, back at that time.

Hindi Remake Of Pulimurugan Earlier, upon the massive success of Pulimurugan, rumours were doing the rounds that the Hindi remake of Pulimurugan is on cards, with Salman Khan. But, no official confirmation was made regarding the same.

The Mohanlal Starrer Which Was Remade With Salman Khan Interestingly, director Priyadarshan had remade a popular Mohanlal movie in Bollywood, with Salman Khan in the lead role. Mohanlal's superhit movie Thalavattam, was remade in Hindi as Kyon Ki, with the Bollywood superstar in the lead role.

Bodyguard When the Dileep starrer Bodyguard was remade in Bollywood, it was Salman Khan who enacted the title role in it. The film, directed by Siddique went on to become the top day 1 grosser, back then.



Interestingly, in the interview, Salman Khan also stated that he has been trying to track down Siddique, for quite some time now.



Well, is there a Bollywood remake of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan on cards? If it happens with Salman Khan in the shoes of Mohanlal, it would definitely be a treat to watch.

