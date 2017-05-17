 »   »   » Mohanlal's Pulimurugan: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Is Eager To Watch The Film!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
It is a fact that the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan has
taken Malayalam film industry to another level. The movie, which is
the biggest ever hit in the history of Malayalam cinema did garner
the attention of celebrities from the other languages, as well.
Now, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has expressed his keen
interest on watching this Mohanlal starrer. It was in a recent
media interaction that Salman Khan opened up about the
same.
Salman Khan was recently in Dubai for the promotion of his
upcoming film Tubelight. It was while responding to a
question asked by an RJ of CLUB FM 99.6, on how much Malayalam
cinema has influenced Bollywood, that Salman Khan opened up about
his eagerness to watch Pulimurugan.
Pulimurugan - The First
Malayalam Film In 100-Crore Club
Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan is the first Malayalam
film to reach the 100-Crore and 150-Crore clubs. The film gained a
nation wide attention and even went on to win a couple of National
film awards.
Pulimurugan's Run In Mumbai
Pulimurugan had a fantastic run in the theatres in
Mumbai and reportedly, the movie continued in the theatres for
close to 11 weeks. The film achieved something, which even
Bollywood films like Sultan, Rustom etc., couldn't, back
at that time.
Hindi Remake Of Pulimurugan
Earlier, upon the massive success of Pulimurugan,
rumours were doing the rounds that the Hindi remake of
Pulimurugan is on cards, with Salman Khan. But, no
official confirmation was made regarding the same.
The Mohanlal Starrer Which Was
Remade With Salman Khan
Interestingly, director Priyadarshan had remade a popular
Mohanlal movie in Bollywood, with Salman Khan in the lead role.
Mohanlal's superhit movie Thalavattam, was remade in Hindi
as Kyon Ki, with the Bollywood superstar in the lead
role.
Bodyguard
When the Dileep starrer Bodyguard was remade in Bollywood, it
was Salman Khan who enacted the title role in it. The film,
directed by Siddique went on to become the top day 1 grosser, back
then.
Interestingly, in the interview, Salman Khan also stated that he
has been trying to track down Siddique, for quite some time
now.
Well, is there a Bollywood remake of Mohanlal's
Pulimurugan on cards? If it happens with Salman Khan in
the shoes of Mohanlal, it would definitely be a treat to
watch.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 13:12 [IST]
