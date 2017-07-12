 »   »   » Mohanlal's Randamoozham/Mahabharata Has A Hollywood Connection!

Mohanlal's upcoming epic drama Randamoozham/Mahabharata is all set to be the costliest project in the history of Indian cinema. Interestingly, Randamoozham, which is directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, is likely to have a Hollywood connection.

Lee Whittaker, the renowned Hollywood stunt director might join the prestigious project, as its action choreographer. Lee was the action choreographer of several blockbuster movies, including X-Men Apocalypse, Into the Storm, Fast Five, Jurrasic Park 3, etc.

The news came out as a great surprise for the Mohanlal fans and film lovers, who were eagerly waiting for more updates on the project. However, as per the reports, Lee Whittaker is yet to sign the 1000-Crore budget venture.

Earlier, National award-winner Peter Hein had revealed that he has been roped in to handle the action choreography of the movie. Reportedly, both Lee Whittaker and Peter Hein will be the part of the Mohanlal starrer.