 »   »   » Mohanlal's Randamoozham/Mahabharata Has A Hollywood Connection!

Mohanlal's upcoming epic drama Randamoozham/Mahabharata is all set to be the costliest project in the history of Indian cinema. Interestingly, Randamoozham, which is directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, is likely to have a Hollywood connection.

Lee Whittaker, the renowned Hollywood stunt director might join the prestigious project, as its action choreographer. Lee was the action choreographer of several blockbuster movies, including X-Men Apocalypse, Into the Storm, Fast Five, Jurrasic Park 3, etc.



The news came out as a great surprise for the Mohanlal fans and film lovers, who were eagerly waiting for more updates on the project. However, as per the reports, Lee Whittaker is yet to sign the 1000-Crore budget venture.



Earlier, National award-winner Peter Hein had revealed that he has been roped in to handle the action choreography of the movie. Reportedly, both Lee Whittaker and Peter Hein will be the part of the Mohanlal starrer.



Mohanlal appears as the central character Bheeman in Randamoozham, which is expected to have several renowned actors including Nagarjuna Akkineni in the pivotal. The team has reportedly approached megastar Mammootty, for a pivotal role.



Sabu Cyril will handle the art direction, while AR Rahman is expected to make a comeback to Mollywood, as the music director of the project. Randamoozham/Mahabharata is produced by the renowned businessman BR Shetty.

