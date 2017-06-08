 »   »   » Mohanlal's Randamoozham/Mahabharata: Here Is A New Update!

Randamoozham/Mahabharata, the upcoming Mohanlal starring epic drama, is undoubtedly one of the most-talked upcoming projects of Indian cinema. The movie, which is an adaptation of MT Vasudevan Nair's popular novel Randamoozham, is directed by VA Shrikumar Menon.

Director Shrikumar Menon revealed some interesting details about Randamoozham, in the recently held press meet. The project, which is made with a whopping budget of 1000 Crores, will start rolling in August 2018 in Abudhabi.



The team is planning to conduct an official launch event for Randamoozham/Mahabharata, in the next three months. The rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project are expected to be officially announced at the launch event of the movie.



Recently, Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni had hinted that he has been approached to essay the role of Karnan in the movie. He had also stated that he is interested in doing the project if his character gets ample importance in the narration.



Director Shrikumar had recently mentioned that the team has approached eight popular actors of Indian film industry to essay various roles in the project. The rumours mills suggest that Mammootty has already been roped for a pivotal role.



The makers are also planning to rope in AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning music director to compose the music. Peter Hein will handle the action choreography and Sabu Cyril will head the art department. Randamoozham is produced by BR Shetty.