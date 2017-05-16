 »   »   » This Is Mohanlal's Character In Lal Jose Movie!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood and hitmaker Lal Jose
are all set to join hands for the first time in their careers.
Recently, the sources close to the project revealed the details of
Mohanlal's character in the movie.
Interestingly, the actor is playing the role of Prof. Michael
Idikkula, the newly appointed Vice-Principal of the most popular
college in the city. He is not a typical professor but believes in
a totally different method of teaching.
The untitled flick depicts the changes Prof. Michael Idikkula
bring into the college, and how it changes the lives of the
teachers and students. The team states that the movie, which is
penned by Benny P Nayarambalam, will be a complete comical
entertainer.
Reshma Rajan, the Angamaly Diaries fame actress is
appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. As per
the reports, Reshma is the playing the role of a young assistant
professor in the campus movie.
Arun Kurian, the Aanandam fame actor, Sarath Kumar, the
Angamaly Diaries actor, Anoop Menon, Salim Kumar,
Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Priyanka Nair, etc., have
been roped in to essay the supporting roles.
Vishnu Sharma, the young cinematographer who rose to fame with
Kunjiramayanam and Ann Maria Kalippilanu, is the
director of photography. The untitled project is produced by Antony
Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:32 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...