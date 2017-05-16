 »   »   » This Is Mohanlal's Character In Lal Jose Movie!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood and hitmaker Lal Jose are all set to join hands for the first time in their careers. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed the details of Mohanlal's character in the movie.

Interestingly, the actor is playing the role of Prof. Michael Idikkula, the newly appointed Vice-Principal of the most popular college in the city. He is not a typical professor but believes in a totally different method of teaching.



The untitled flick depicts the changes Prof. Michael Idikkula bring into the college, and how it changes the lives of the teachers and students. The team states that the movie, which is penned by Benny P Nayarambalam, will be a complete comical entertainer.



Reshma Rajan, the Angamaly Diaries fame actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. As per the reports, Reshma is the playing the role of a young assistant professor in the campus movie.



Arun Kurian, the Aanandam fame actor, Sarath Kumar, the Angamaly Diaries actor, Anoop Menon, Salim Kumar, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Priyanka Nair, etc., have been roped in to essay the supporting roles.



Vishnu Sharma, the young cinematographer who rose to fame with Kunjiramayanam and Ann Maria Kalippilanu, is the director of photography. The untitled project is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

