 »   »   » Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam Is Not An Onam Release!

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer directed by hitmaker Lal Jose, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie marks the first collaboration of Mohanlal with Lal Jose.

However, the movie which was initially planned as the Onam release of the complete actor has reportedly been postponed. If the reports are to be true, the release of Velipadinte Pusthakam has been rescheduled for Pooja season.



The reason behind the team's decision is the delay in the release of Mohanlal's another upcoming project, Villain. The thriller movie, which was supposed to be released on July 21, has reportedly been postponed to August 2017.



According to the close sources, Velipadinte Pusthakam, the team doesn't want the movie to compete with another Mohanlal starrer. They also feel that two back-to-back movies in a short span of time can severely affect the box office performances.



Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam, features Mohanlal in the role of Prof. Idikkula, the newly appointed vice principal of a popular college. Anna Reshma Rajan essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal.



Vishnu Sarma is the director of photography. Shaan Rahman composes the songs and background score. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.