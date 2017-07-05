 »   »   » Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam: Official Teaser Is Out!

The first official teaser of Velipadinte Pusthakam, the upcoming Mohanlal movie, is finally out. Lead actor Mohanlal revealed the teaser at the launch event of his upcoming project Odiyan and Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie Aadhi.

Velipadinte Pusthakam official teaser introduces the central character Prof. Michael Idikkula, played by the complete actor. The teaser features Prof. Idikkula's entry to in the college, on a bicycle. The teaser is surely a treat for the fans, who love the vintage Mohanlal.



From the teaser, it is quite evident that Velipadinte Pusthakam, which will mark Mohanlal's first collaboration with director Lal Jose, is a feel-good entertainer. The actor's different get-up is the major highlight of the 39 seconds-long teaser.



Mohanlal's character in the movie, Prof. Michael Idikkula, is the newly appointed vice principal of the popular college in the city. Velipadinte Pusthakam revolves around how Prof. Idikkula's arrival changes the college and its students.



Interestingly, Mohanlal is appearing in three different get-ups for his role in the movie, which has several layers. Angamaly Diaries fame actress Anna Reshma Rajan essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Velipadinte Pusthakam.



Vishnu Sarma, the Godha fame cinematographer, is the director of photography. Shaan Rahman composes the songs and background score. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.