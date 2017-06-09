 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: A Heavy Duty Climax Sequence On Cards?

Mohanlal's upcoming big movie Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan is gearing up to hit the theatres in the month of July. The shoot of this Mohanlal starrer is fast progressing in Kochi now.

Villain, which is a big budget venture is definitely high on expectations and here is a new update on the movie, which is sure to further increase the expectations bestowed on this Mohanlal starrer.



According to the latest reports, the climax action sequences of Mohanlal's Villain will be shot in Vagamon and it will commence tomorrow (June 10, 2017). Reportedly, the makers have kept aside 10 days for this particular action sequence alone.



Well, it is an indication that Mohanlal's Villain might have a heavy duty climax sequence. Mohanlal , who at present is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with Lal Jose, titled as Velipaadinte Pusthakam, will join the shoot soon.



Meanwhile, some of the portions of the film featuring popular Kollywood actors Vishal and Hansika Motwani were canned in Kochi recently. Both these actors play important roles in the movie.



Apart from Mohanlal, Vishal and Hansika Motwani, Villain also features Manju Warrier, Siddique, Srikanth, Renji Panicker etc., in pivotal roles.