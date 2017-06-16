 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Release Postponed?

Villain, the Mohanlal starring B Unnikrishnan movie is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Mollywood. The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out stylish thriller, is expected to hit the theaters in July.

Earlier, the team was planning to release Villain on July 21, Friday. But, according to the latest updates, the release of the Mohanlal movie has been postponed due to some unexpected technical reasons.



If the reports are to be believed, the makers are yet to finalise the actual release date of the movie. Director B Unnikrishnan and his team are expected to reveal the release date of Villain, officially soon.



Mohanlal is appearing as Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop in Villain, in the movie scripted by Unnikrishnan himself. Manju Warrier will appear as Manjooran's wife, while South siren Hansika Motwani has been roped in for a pivotal role.



Popular Tamil actor Vishal will make his Malayalam movie debut, by playing a pivotal role in the movie. If the reports are to be believed, the actor is appearing in a grey-shaded role in the movie.



Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. Oppam fame 4 Musics band composes the songs and Sushin Shyam composes the background score. Pulimurugan fame Peter Hein and Stunt Silva handle the action choreography.

