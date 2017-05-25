 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Release Preponed!

Mohanlal's Villain: Release Preponed!

By:
Villain, the upcoming Mohanlal starring B Unnikrishnan movie is one of the highly anticipated upcoming Malayalam projects of the year. Now, the close sources have revealed an exciting news about the Mohanlal project.

As per the latest updates, Villain will hit the theatres earlier than expected. The movie, which was initially slated to be released on July 28, will hit the theatres a week earlier, on July 21.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 23:54 [IST]
