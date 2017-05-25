 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Release Preponed!

Villain, the upcoming Mohanlal starring B Unnikrishnan
movie is one of the highly anticipated upcoming Malayalam projects
of the year. Now, the close sources have revealed an exciting news
about the Mohanlal project.
As per the latest updates, Villain will hit the
theatres earlier than expected. The movie, which was initially
slated to be released on July 28, will hit the theatres a week
earlier, on July 21.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 23:54 [IST]
