 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Release Preponed!

Villain, the upcoming Mohanlal starring B Unnikrishnan movie is one of the highly anticipated upcoming Malayalam projects of the year. Now, the close sources have revealed an exciting news about the Mohanlal project.

As per the latest updates, Villain will hit the theatres earlier than expected. The movie, which was initially slated to be released on July 28, will hit the theatres a week earlier, on July 21.



The team has already wrapped up the first two schedules of the movie, and the post-production works are progressing. The final schedule of Villain is expected to start rolling in Chennai, by the first week of June 2017.



Reportedly, the team is planning to finish the final schedule shoot by the last week of June, and complete the rest of the post-production activities in another two weeks. So, it has been confirmed that Villain will be the Eid release of Mohanlal.



The complete actor, who essays the role of ex-cop Mathew Manjooran, will appear in two different get-ups in the movie. Manju Warrier appears as Mathew Manjooran's wife in the movie, thus marking her first collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan.



Tamil actor Vishal, Telugu actor Srikanth, Rashi Khanna etc., appear in the pivotal roles in the movie, which will have Hansika Motwani in a cameo appearance. Villain is produced by Rockline Venkatesh for the banner Rockline Productions.