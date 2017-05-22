 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Third Official Poster Is Going Viral!

The third official poster of Villain, the upcoming Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan movie, is finally out. The team released the third poster of Villain as a special birthday gift on its lead actor Mohanlal's birthday.

The highly intense poster feature Mohanlal's character Mathew Manjooran, with a gun in his hand. The promising poster, which hints that Villain will be an exceptional thriller, has been going viral on social media.

As per the latest reports, director B Unnikrishnan and his team are busy with the post-production activities of the movie. According to the close sources, the second schedule of the movie will begin in June.