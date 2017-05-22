 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Third Official Poster Is Going Viral!

The third official poster of Villain, the upcoming
Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan movie, is finally out. The team released
the third poster of Villain as a special birthday gift on
its lead actor Mohanlal's birthday.
The highly intense poster feature Mohanlal's character Mathew
Manjooran, with a gun in his hand. The promising poster, which
hints that Villain will be an exceptional thriller, has
been going viral on social media.
As per the latest reports, director B Unnikrishnan and his team
are busy with the post-production activities of the movie.
According to the close sources, the second schedule of the movie
will begin in June.
