 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Third Official Poster Is Going Viral!

The third official poster of Villain, the upcoming Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan movie, is finally out. The team released the third poster of Villain as a special birthday gift on its lead actor Mohanlal's birthday.

The highly intense poster feature Mohanlal's character Mathew Manjooran, with a gun in his hand. The promising poster, which hints that Villain will be an exceptional thriller, has been going viral on social media.



As per the latest reports, director B Unnikrishnan and his team are busy with the post-production activities of the movie. According to the close sources, the second schedule of the movie will begin in June.



The second schedule of the movie will be widely shot at the various locations of Chennai city. Tamil actor Vishal will make his Mollywood debut by essaying a key role in Villain, will join the sets of the movie in June.



Manju Warrier will essay the role of Mathew Manjooran's wife in Villain. According to the sources, Manju's role in the movie will be a brief yet important one. The actress is sharing the screen with Mohanlal for the fifth time in his career.



Telugu actors Srikanth, Rashi Khanna, Chemban Vinod Jose, Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Anand, Idavela Babu, Kottayam Nazeer, Balaji, Antony Perumbavoor, etc., appear in the supporting roles. Hansika Motwani will make a special cameo appearance.

