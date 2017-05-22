 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Third Official Poster Is Going Viral!

The third official poster of Villain, the upcoming
Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan movie, is finally out. The team released
the third poster of Villain as a special birthday gift on
its lead actor Mohanlal's birthday.
The highly intense poster feature Mohanlal's character Mathew
Manjooran, with a gun in his hand. The promising poster, which
hints that Villain will be an exceptional thriller, has
been going viral on social media.
As per the latest reports, director B Unnikrishnan and his team
are busy with the post-production activities of the movie.
According to the close sources, the second schedule of the movie
will begin in June.
The second schedule of the movie will be widely shot at the
various locations of Chennai city. Tamil actor Vishal will make his
Mollywood debut by essaying a key role in Villain, will
join the sets of the movie in June.
Manju Warrier will essay the role of Mathew Manjooran's wife in
Villain. According to the sources, Manju's role in the
movie will be a brief yet important one. The actress is sharing the
screen with Mohanlal for the fifth time in his career.
Telugu actors Srikanth, Rashi Khanna, Chemban Vinod Jose, Renji
Panicker, Aju Varghese, Anand, Idavela Babu, Kottayam Nazeer,
Balaji, Antony Perumbavoor, etc., appear in the supporting roles.
Hansika Motwani will make a special cameo appearance.
Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 22:40 [IST]
