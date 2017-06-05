 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain To Be The Biggest Ever Release In Kerala?

Mohanlal, the complete actor is teaming up with film-maker B Unnikrishnan once again, for his upcoming directorial venture, Villain. The final schedule shooting of Villain has been progressing at the various locations of Chennai city.

As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal movie which is slated to release on July 21st, Friday will be hit the theatres as the biggest release in Kerala. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release Villain in a record number of theatres.



Expectations are riding high on the project, as it marks the Malayalam movie debut of renowned banner Rockline Productions, the company which produced several blockbuster movies including Rajinikanth's Lingaa and Salmaan Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.



Vishal, the Tamil actor who essays a pivotal role in the movie and Hansika Motwani, who is supposed to make a special appearance, have recently joined the sets of the movie. The roles of both the actors have been kept as a secret.



Mohanlal is appearing as Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop in Villain, which is said to be a stylish thriller. Manju Warrier will make a brief appearance as Manjooran's wife, while South siren Rashi Khanna has been roped in for a negative role.



Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. Oppam fame 4 Musics band composes the songs and Sushin Shyam composes the background score. Pulimurugan fame Peter Hein and Stunt Silva handle the action choreography.