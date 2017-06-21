 »   »   » Mohanlal's Yoga Day Post Goes Viral!

As we all know, Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is also a yoga expert. Recently, Mohanlal went on to wish his fans and well-wishers on the International Yoga Day, in a unique way.

Interestingly, the actor posted a picture of himself in which he is seen doing a 'shirshasana' pose, on his official Facebook page. The social media audiences are totally going gaga over the picture, which has been going viral.

Mohanlal remarked that yoga is the best way to celebrate mind, body, and soul, through his Facebook post. The actor also advised his fans and well-wishers to practice yoga. The picture has recently crossed 43k Likes on Facebook.