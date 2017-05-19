 »   »   » Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas Project: Here Is An Update

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Mohanlal, the complete actor is finally reuniting with popular
director Shaji Kailas, for a new project. The Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas
project, which is scripted by Renji Panicker, is expected to start
rolling by the end of 2017.
Recently, it was rumoured that the movie will be an out-and-out
political thriller, while a few other sources suggest that it will
come on the lines of Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas duo's earlier projects,
Aaram Thampuran and Narasimham.
But, director Shaji Kailas recently confirmed that the new
project has absolutely no similarities with Aaram
Thampuran or Narasimham, but deals with a totally
different subject. He also confirmed that the movie is not a
political thriller.
But, the movie will definitely narrate some important social
issues. The director ensures that the movie will be an out-and-out
thrilling experience for the audiences. Mohanlal and Shaji are
joining hands, after a long gap of 8 years.
Interestingly a major portion of the yet to be titled movie will
be shot at foreign locations. The team is yet to finalize the
female lead and rest of the star cast of the project, which is
produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 23:47 [IST]
