 »   »   » Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas Project: Here Is An Update

Mohanlal, the complete actor is finally reuniting with popular director Shaji Kailas, for a new project. The Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas project, which is scripted by Renji Panicker, is expected to start rolling by the end of 2017.

Recently, it was rumoured that the movie will be an out-and-out political thriller, while a few other sources suggest that it will come on the lines of Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas duo's earlier projects, Aaram Thampuran and Narasimham.

But, director Shaji Kailas recently confirmed that the new project has absolutely no similarities with Aaram Thampuran or Narasimham, but deals with a totally different subject. He also confirmed that the movie is not a political thriller.

But, the movie will definitely narrate some important social issues. The director ensures that the movie will be an out-and-out thrilling experience for the audiences. Mohanlal and Shaji are joining hands, after a long gap of 8 years.

Interestingly a major portion of the yet to be titled movie will be shot at foreign locations. The team is yet to finalize the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.