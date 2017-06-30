 »   »   » Mohanlal's Surprise Look In Velipadinte Pusthakam Is Revealed!

Mohanlal's surprise look, for the upcoming Lal Jose movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, is finally out. Recently, the complete actor was spotted in his new look, at the AMMA general body meeting which was held in Kochi.

Interestingly, Mohanlal is sporting a twirled mustache and light stubble for his second look in the movie, which features him in the role of a professor. The look is highly similar to the actor's Pulimurugan look.



If the reports are to be believed, Velipadinte Pusthakam is a total surprise package, which will satisfy both the movie lovers and Mohanlal fans. The movie, which is scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam, marks the first collaboration of Mohanlal and Lal Jose.



The actor is sporting a very different get-up for his first look in the film. Interestingly, the look which has a striking similarity with Mohanlal's look in Devadoothan, resembles that of the usual professors we meet in our colleges.



Mohanlal's character in the movie is Prof. Michael Idikkula, who joins as the vice principal. He is entirely different from the other professors of the college, and is called as Dracula by the students.



The movie will feature Anna Reshma Rajan in the female lead. Vishnu Sarma is the DOP. Shaan Rahman composes the music. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.