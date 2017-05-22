 »   »   » Mohanlal: The First Look Posters Of Manju Warrier-Indrajith Starrer Are Out!

On the 57th Birthday of Mohanlal, the fans of the actor and the
entire Malayalam film audiences got a pleasant surprise from Sajid
Yahiya, who is all set with his next directorial venture.
Earlier, it was announced that Sajid Yahiya will be directing
Manju Warrier and Indrajith in an upcoming venture, which is titled
as Mohanlal. Now, the makers of Mohanlal chose the
birthday of the veteran actor to release the first look posters of
the movie.
Take a look at the first look poster of
Mohanlal..
Along with the first look poster, the character posters of the
film was also released by the team. Manju Warrier will play a
character named Meenukutty whereas Indrajith will appear as
Sethumadhavan.
Manju Warrier plays the role of a die-hard fan of actor Mohanlal
and it looks like Indrajith's character is the one who is in love
with Meenukutty, played by Manju Warrier.
The film, directed by Sajid Yahiya is expected to go on floors
soon. The story of the film has been written by the director
himself whereas screenplay and dialogues have been penned by
Suneesh Vaaranadu. Well, this upcoming film will be real treat for
the audiences for sure.
Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 18:14 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...