 »   »   » Mohanlal: The First Look Posters Of Manju Warrier-Indrajith Starrer Are Out!

On the 57th Birthday of Mohanlal, the fans of the actor and the entire Malayalam film audiences got a pleasant surprise from Sajid Yahiya, who is all set with his next directorial venture.

Earlier, it was announced that Sajid Yahiya will be directing Manju Warrier and Indrajith in an upcoming venture, which is titled as Mohanlal. Now, the makers of Mohanlal chose the birthday of the veteran actor to release the first look posters of the movie.



Take a look at the first look poster of Mohanlal..



Along with the first look poster, the character posters of the film was also released by the team. Manju Warrier will play a character named Meenukutty whereas Indrajith will appear as Sethumadhavan.



Manju Warrier plays the role of a die-hard fan of actor Mohanlal and it looks like Indrajith's character is the one who is in love with Meenukutty, played by Manju Warrier.



The film, directed by Sajid Yahiya is expected to go on floors soon. The story of the film has been written by the director himself whereas screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Suneesh Vaaranadu. Well, this upcoming film will be real treat for the audiences for sure.