 »   »   » Mohanlal's Villain: Vishal's First Look Poster Is Out!

Vishal, the popular Tamil actor is all set to enter the Malayalam movie industry, with the upcoming Mohanlal movie Villain. Director B Unnikrishnan recently revealed Vishal's official first look poster from the movie, on Facebook.

The handsome actor is sporting a mysterious look in the highly intense first official poster. Vishal totally looks different in the new get-up with a grey leather jacket, black sunglass, cap, and stubble.



If the reports are to be believed, the actor is essaying a grey-shaded role in the movie, which is said to be an out-and-out stylish thriller. Vishal is extremely excited about sharing the screen with Mohanlal in his first Malayalam outing.



The team is expected to reveal the name of Vishal's character and further details, very soon. Mohanlal is appearing in the role of Mathew Manjooran, an ex-police officer in the movie, which is scripted by director B Unnikrishnan himself.



Manju Warrier as Mathew Manjooran's wife in the movie. Hansika Motwani, the popular actress is making her Malayalam debut by appearing as Vishal's pair in Villain, which also features Telugu actress Rashi Khanna in a key role.



Telugu actor Srikanth, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Anand, Vinayakan, Idavela Babu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Aju Varghese, Antony Perumbavoor, Balaji, etc., etc., essay the supporting roles in Villain, which is produced by Rockline Productions.