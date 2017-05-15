 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! Mohanlal Was Approached For SS Rajamouli's Baahubali!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continues its reign at the box office. Ever since the release of its movie, we have been hearing a lot about the inside stories of the project and now some reports are doing the rounds in connection with Baahubali and Mohanlal.

Rumours are rife that actor Mohanlal was one among the actors, who was approached to play an important role in Baahubali, directed by SS Rajamouli.



In The Shoes Of Kattappa? If some of the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Mohanlal was the initial choice for the role of Kattappa, which has been portrayed by actor Sathyaraj in the film. Reportedly, Mohanlal had to back out of the project since he couldn't allot bulk dates for the movie.

Rajamouli Is A Huge Fan Of Mohanlal Film-maker Rajamouli is an ardent fan of Mohanlal. The film-maker has been a huge fan of Mohanlal since his childhood days and has opened up his interest to work with actor.

When Rajamouli Planned A Project With Mohanlal Reportedly, Rajamouli had planned to direct Mohanlal, approximately 16 years back. The film-maker had planned to make a historical movie with Mohanlal and he made a few sketches of Mohanlal's character with the help of Sabu Cyril.

Unfortunately, the project didn't take off due to various reasons and later those sketches were used for one of the songs of the film Kilichundan Mampazham.

Rumours Regarding Garuda.. After the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, rumours wer rife regarding an SS Rajamouli project with Mohanlal in the lead role. Reports came in that the film-maker would direct the complete actor for a film named Garuda, but later all those were dismissed as mere rumours.

Nayanthra Was The First Choice For Devasena? Here is another Malayalam artist, who was supposedly approached for an important role in the movie. Reports are doing the rounds that, popular South Indian actress Nayanthara was the initial choice for the role of Devasena, in Baahubali.



Well, there are no official confirmation on the reports, but one thing is for sure, it would have been really a proud moment for Keralites, if Mohanlal and Nayanthara were a part of the prestigious project.



Coming to Mohanlal, it should also be noted that the actor is now, one of the most popular other language actors in Tollywood. Recent movies like Janatha Garage, Manamanth and Manyam Puli, the Telugu dubbed version of Pulimurugan, boosted Mohanlal's popularity in Telugu speaking regions.



Well, let us hope that we would get to see a movie from the team of Mohanlal & SS Rajamouli in the future.

