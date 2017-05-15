 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! Mohanlal Was Approached For SS Rajamouli's Baahubali!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continues its reign at the
box office. Ever since the release of its movie, we have been
hearing a lot about the inside stories of the project and now some
reports are doing the rounds in connection with Baahubali and
Mohanlal.
Rumours are rife that actor Mohanlal was one among the actors,
who was approached to play an important role in Baahubali,
directed by SS Rajamouli.
In The Shoes Of Kattappa?
If some of the reports doing the rounds are to be believed,
Mohanlal was the initial choice for the role of Kattappa, which has
been portrayed by actor Sathyaraj in the film. Reportedly, Mohanlal
had to back out of the project since he couldn't allot bulk dates
for the movie.
Rajamouli Is A Huge Fan Of
Mohanlal
Film-maker Rajamouli is an ardent fan of Mohanlal. The
film-maker has been a huge fan of Mohanlal since his childhood days
and has opened up his interest to work with actor.
When Rajamouli Planned A Project
With Mohanlal
Reportedly, Rajamouli had planned to direct Mohanlal,
approximately 16 years back. The film-maker had planned to make a
historical movie with Mohanlal and he made a few sketches of
Mohanlal's character with the help of Sabu Cyril.
Unfortunately, the project didn't take off due to various
reasons and later those sketches were used for one of the songs of
the film Kilichundan Mampazham.
Rumours Regarding Garuda..
After the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, rumours
wer rife regarding an SS Rajamouli project with Mohanlal in the
lead role. Reports came in that the film-maker would direct the
complete actor for a film named Garuda, but later all
those were dismissed as mere rumours.
Nayanthra Was The First Choice
For Devasena?
Here is another Malayalam artist, who was supposedly approached
for an important role in the movie. Reports are doing the rounds
that, popular South Indian actress Nayanthara was the initial
choice for the role of Devasena, in Baahubali.
Well, there are no official confirmation on the reports, but one
thing is for sure, it would have been really a proud moment for
Keralites, if Mohanlal and Nayanthara were a part of the
prestigious project.
Coming to Mohanlal, it should also be noted that the actor is
now, one of the most popular other language actors in Tollywood.
Recent movies like Janatha Garage, Manamanth and
Manyam Puli, the Telugu dubbed version of
Pulimurugan, boosted Mohanlal's popularity in Telugu
speaking regions.
Well, let us hope that we would get to see a movie from the team
of Mohanlal & SS Rajamouli in the future.
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 15:45 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...