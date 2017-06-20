 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If R Madhavan's Nala Damayanthi Is Remade In Malayalam?

All the fans and admirers of actor R Madhavan would have watched this particular movie, that we are going to discuss about, today. This film had actor R Madhavan in top gear and he went on to prove why he is one of the most versatile actors of the Indian film industry.

Yes, we are talking about the film Nala Damayanthi, released in the year 2003. This R Madhavan starrer, directed by Mouli, was a perfect comedy entertainer, which narrated a beautiful love story, as well.



Nala Damayanthi narrated the story of a cook named Ramji (R Madhavan) hailing from a Kerala Iyer family, who lands up in Australia, due to various reasons. The film featured Geethu Mohandas as the leading lady.



The film had loads of comical moments and the story and premises of the film, is perfect for a Malayalam remake. What if Nala Damayanthi is remade in Malayalam? Who all will be the perfect choices to replace R Madhavan, Geethu Mohandas and others in such a remake. Here we discuss about this interesting scenario in this week's Mollywood Retake.



Nivin Pauly As Ramji Narayanaswamy Iyer (Madhavan) Well, Madhavan was at his best portraying Ramji Narayanaswamy Iyer, a cook born in the Kerala Iyer family. This innocent and naive character was portrayed excellently by R Madhavan and we simply can't think about any other actor in his shoes.

But, if ever the film is remade in Malayalam, we feel that Nivin Pauly will be the apt choice for this role. Well, the way in which he made the character Kuttan from Bangalore Days memorable, proves that he can do perfect justice to this role.

Madonna Sebastian As Damayanthi (Geethu Mohandas) It was actress Geethu Mohandas who portrayed the role of Damayanthi, an Australian citizen, in Nala Damayanthi. In case of a Mollywood remake, we feel that Madonna Sebastian will be perfect for this role, which has good scope for performance.

Rahul Madhav As Ivan Ivan, the fiancee of Damayanthi, is an important character in the movie. This particular character has some grey shades associated with it and young actor Rahul Madhav can be a good option for this particular role.

Joju George As Badri (Sriman) Badri, is a restaurant owner, settled in Australia. It is this particular character along with his family, who helps out Ramji in tough situations. It was actor Sriman who played the role in the original and if ever a remake happens, Joju George will be a real good choice for this role.

Lena As Amloo (Anu Haasan) Anu Haasan played this character, who stands a big support to Ramji. This particular character, filled with loads of positivity will be safe in the hands of Lena, if ever a Mollywood remake happens.



Well, it would be a real treat if Nala Damayanthi gets remade in Malayalam with Nivin Pauly and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles. Interestingly, the original version had Kamal Haasan in a cameo role, as well. If a Mollywood remake happens, wouldn't it be great to see either Mammootty or Mohanlal in that particular role?